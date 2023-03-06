One dies of suspected smoke inhalation near Coonoor

March 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

One person died of suspected smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a house in Aravankadu near Coonoor on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Natraj who had been called to the house of Gopal and Anusya to replace an LPG cylinder. According to the police, Gopal was having difficulties replacing the LPG cylinder and called Natraj to his house to help. However, a fire suddenly broke out due to a leak in the cylinder, leading to the three persons seeking shelter inside a bathroom.

Neighbours called the fire and rescue services personnel who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. They rescued all three persons and took them to the government hospital in Coonoor. However, Natraj succumbed to the effects of the smoke. A case has been registered.