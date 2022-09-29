One dies in multiple vehicle collision in Salem

A 45-year-old grocery shop owner died and his daughter suffered serious injuries after a car collided with multiple vehicles on Wednesday.

According to the police, R. Praveenkumar (35) of Neikarapatti was going towards Salem from Namakkal in his car on Wednesday evening.

When it reached Seelanickenpatti, the car went out of control, entered the service road, and collided with multiple vehicles, including a moped, a bike, and a car.

A. Dharmalingam (45), of Dasanaickenpatti, who was riding a moped with his daughter D. Anuja (15) in the pillion, was gravely injured in the accident.

Navaneethakrishnan (30) and his sister Sheshanandhi (25) of Dasanaickenpatti, who came on a bike, were injured, as was Gowtham (28), who came in another car.

The police took the grievously injured father and daughter to the Salem Government Hospital where Dharmalingam succumbed to injuries. Others were admitted to a private hospital.

Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted in the locality for more than an hour. The Annathanapatti Police registered a case and arrested Praveenkumar.