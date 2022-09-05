One dies in accident in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal
September 05, 2022 17:32 IST

A 28-year-old man was killed and three others injured when the car in which they travelled toppled here on Monday.

According to the police, Thiagarajan (28) of Dharmapuri was preparing for TNPSC exams and was staying in his friend’s room in Tuticorin district. For the weekend, he came to Dharmapuri, and on Sunday night, he along with his friends Velu (28) of Komarapalayam, Raju (37) of Veesanam, and Suseendran of Salem headed to Tuticorin in a car, and Suseendran drove the car.

When they reached Anichampalayam near Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, to avoid hitting a person who crossed the Namakkal-Karur National Highway, Suseendran applied sudden brake, and in the impact, the car went out of his control and toppled on the roadside.

In the accident, Thiagarajan sustained grievous injuries, and the others sustained minor injuries. The police rushed them to the Paramathi Velur Government Hospital, but Thiagarajan died on the way. The Paramathi Velur police registered a case.

