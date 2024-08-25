One died and six injured in multiple collision in Krishnagiri

One person was killed and six others critically injured in a multiple vehicle collision in Krishnagiri district on Sunday evening.

Vehicles heading to Krishnagiri from Hosur were moving slowly on Hosur-Bengaluru highway due to flyover works near Savamavu forest

According to the police, the driver of a granite-laden truck that was passing on the road reportedly lost control of the vehicle. In the impact, the truck collided with four cars, three trucks, and a government bus. In the accident, two cars were completely damaged and seven people who travelled in the cars sustained grievous injuries.

They were identified as Venkatesh (33), and Aravind (30), residents of Coimbatore district; Durai (24), a resident of Thanjavur district; Karthick Raja (36), a resident of Palani; and Velvizhi (67), her son Bhupesh (35), and car driver Ravi (45), residents of Krishnagiri district.

The Hudco police and local residents rescued the injured and admitted them to Hosur and Krishnagiri government hospitals. Ravi succumbed to injuries at the hospital and the condition of the remaining persons is said to be critical. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Due to the accident, vehicles lined up for over five km, and traffic was disrupted in the locality for more than an hour.