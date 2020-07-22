One death, 176 cases in Coimbatore district

22 July 2020 03:40 IST

Coimbatore district reported one death and 176 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s overall tally of positive cases to 2,359.

Health Department sources said the deceased was a 62-year-old man from Selvapuram. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on July 18 with co-morbidities such as obesity and lung infection, and later tested positive for COVID-19, the sources said. He was shifted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Monday night after his condition deteriorated, but died on Tuesday morning.

The fresh cases include three personnel from the 105 Battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Mahalingapuram and a 16-year-old boy from PRS Police Quarters on Dr. Balasundaram Road. Locations with high number of cases included Kuniamuthur (11 cases), Selvapuram (10), Rangai Gowder Street (9), Madukkarai (8) and Variety Hall Road (6).

The Signals and Telecommunications Workshop attached to Podanur Railway Station was closed for fumigation on Tuesday after an employee tested positive. Railway officials said the workshop would remain closed on Wednesday also.

Meanwhile, swab samples of seven migrant workers from Bihar were lifted at Malumichampatti on Tuesday as they were in contact with five workers who tested positive on Monday, the sources said.

Totally, 121 patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, including 72 from the ESI Hospital.

Salem saw 85 cases on Tuesday, of which 82 were indigenous, including 31 from Salem Corporation limits. Eight patients were staff at four private hospitals here, one returned from Kallakuruchi and two from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Tiruppur district reported 34 new positive cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally so far to 541. With Tuesday’s tally, the district has seen 30 cases on a single day for three consecutive days

Among the fresh cases were seven children –a 14-year-old girl from Devanagapuram in Kangeyam Block; two boys aged six and 12 years from Amaravathy Nagar, Vaikkalmedu in the outskirts of Tiruppur Corporation limits; a 14-year-old boy from K.P. Kovil Street in Udumalpet; a 13-year-old boy from AVP Layout in Tiruppur Corporation limits; a 16-year-old girl from Kalukarai in Madathukulam Block and a seven-year-old boy from Kasthuribai Street in Avinashi Block.

Namakkal saw 12 new cases, seven of them contacts of previous cases. Two persons returned from Coimbatore and Karur.

In Erode, three fresh cases were reported and 71 persons were discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Of the new cases, two were at Moolapalayam and one was on Agilmedu Street. A total of 512 cases were reported in the district so far and 127 are under treatment.

Six persons tested positive in Dharmapuri taking the total number of cases so far to 488 on Tuesday. The infected persons included a 15-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, all belong to the same family in Karimangalam.

In Krishnagiri, 37 new cases were reported taking the tally so far to 451.

The Nilgiris district saw two fresh cases on Tuesday, raising the total number so far to 515. The new cases were from Gudalur. They returned from Dubai in February. After completing their quarantine, they travelled outside the district.