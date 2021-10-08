One death, 140 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

The 140 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Coimbatore district on Friday, took the overall tally to 2,43,732.

The Health Department reported one more death, which took the district’s toll to 2,357. The district had 1,704 active cases and 193 patients were reported to have recovered on the day.

Tiruppur district reported 72 fresh cases on Friday, and the overall tally rose to 93,650. The district had 824 active cases and 84 persons recovered on the day.

Thirty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 33,021. A total of 364 persons were under treatment.