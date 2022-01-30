One death 1,181 fresh COVID-19 cases in Salem

30 January 2022 23:14 IST

Erode sees 1,127 new cases

The daily caseload of COVID-19 infections reduced to 1,181 in Salem district on Sunday.

The district had registered 1, 264 cases on Saturday.

Health officials said that 703 cases were indigenous and 298 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. The district reported one COVID-19 death.

Advertising

Advertising

Erode district reported 1,127 new cases. As on Sunday, the district had 8,781 active cases. Namakkal district reported one COVID-19 death and 572 fresh cases, all indigenous, on Sunday. While Dharmapuri reported 274 cases, Krishnagiri saw 612 cases, all indigenous.