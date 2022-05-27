One dead, over 10 injured in accident on Yercaud Ghat Road
A woman died and over 10 persons suffered injuries when a tourist van rammed a rock on Yercaud Ghat Road during the late hours of Friday.
According to the police, a group of tourists from Ayyampettai in Thanjavur were returning from Yercaud on Friday evening via Kottachedu Ghat Road. While they were moving towards Salem, the driver lost control over the vehicle at Vazhukuparai near Munniappan Temple on Ghat Road and the vehicle rammed a rock.
Rizwana (24), who was travelling in the vehicle, died on the spot and over 10 passengers suffered injuries. They were rushed to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.
Collector S. Karmegham visited the injured at the Hospital. The Yercaud police registered a case and are investigating.
