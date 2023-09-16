One dead on Hosur-Krishnagiri NH pile-up of vehicles

September 16, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The heavy home bound vehicle traffic from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu on Hosur-Krishnagiri National Highway led to a pile-up on Saturday and killed one person and injured five persons.

The long holiday weekend owing to Vinayaka Chaturthi saw a heavy inflow of Tamil Nadu bound vehicular traffic from Karnataka on Saturday. The steady movement of vehicles, however, was disrupted by multiple collision near Melumalai involving three cars and a truck, according to sources. One person was killed and a few others were injured, with one of them grievously injured. The pile-up derailed traffic on the national highway for several hours, and compounded by the holiday vehicles from across the inter-state border.

