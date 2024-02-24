One dead, another hospitalised after consuming cyanide-mixed liquor in Salem

February 24, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Salem

A 39-year-old man died and another is battling for life after accidentally consuming cyanide-mixed liquor in Salem on Saturday. Asser Hussein (36) of Makkan Street near Mulluvadi Gate, in order to end his life after his wife left him following a dispute, mixed cyanide with liquor and hid the bottle in his cupboard. On Friday evening, Saddam Hussein (32), his younger brother, found the bottle and took it to a Tasmac bar in the locality where he consumed it along with a friend Asen (39). The two soon fainted and were taken to the Salem Government Hospital, where Asen died early on Saturday. Saddam, meanwhile, is battling for life. Salem Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

