GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead, another hospitalised after consuming cyanide-mixed liquor in Salem

February 24, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man died and another is battling for life after accidentally consuming cyanide-mixed liquor in Salem on Saturday. Asser Hussein (36) of Makkan Street near Mulluvadi Gate, in order to end his life after his wife left him following a dispute, mixed cyanide with liquor and hid the bottle in his cupboard. On Friday evening, Saddam Hussein (32), his younger brother, found the bottle and took it to a Tasmac bar in the locality where he consumed it along with a friend Asen (39). The two soon fainted and were taken to the Salem Government Hospital, where Asen died early on Saturday. Saddam, meanwhile, is battling for life. Salem Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.