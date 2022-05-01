One COVID-19 new case in Salem
One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Salem on Sunday. As per bulletin, no new cases were reported in Namakkal and Erode. There are six active cases in Salem, two in Namakkal and one in Erode.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.