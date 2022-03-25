One COVID-19 case reported in Erode district
One COVID-19 case was reported in Erode district on Friday, taking the tally to 1,32,667. While two persons were discharged, six persons continue to be under treatment.
One COVID-19 positive case was reported in Salem. According to health officials, it was indigenous. No cases were reported in Namakkal.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.