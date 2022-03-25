Coimbatore

One COVID-19 case reported in Erode district

One COVID-19 case was reported in Erode district on Friday, taking the tally to 1,32,667. While two persons were discharged, six persons continue to be under treatment.

One COVID-19 positive case was reported in Salem. According to health officials, it was indigenous. No cases were reported in Namakkal.


