One COVID-19 case in Salem
One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Salem on Tuesday and no new case was reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, there are four active cases in Salem and one in Namakkal.
No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Tuesday while one person continue to be under treatment.
No fresh cases were reported in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.