Coimbatore

One booked for sexual assault on minor girl

The All Women Police, Coimbatore central, booked a man on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her. The accused has been identified as Vishnukumar of Rathinapuri.

The police said the girl, a class XII student, had got acquainted with the accused through social media. As per the girl’s complaint, on July 28, the accused told her that he was unwell. She visited him at his residence where he sexually assaulted her. On Wednesday, the girl’s mother took her to a hospital where the doctor found that she was pregnant. She told her parents about the incident and lodged a complaint with the police. Efforts were on to arrest the accused, the police said.


