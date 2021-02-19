One arrested in GST case

The GST and Central Excise Department, Coimbatore, recently arrested Ramesh Kumar Patel for issuing fake invoices and getting unlawful input tax credit to the tune of ₹ 7.69 crore.
According to a release, the Central GST officers of Pollachi Division arrested Ramesh Kumar Patel after carrying out detailed investigation and multiple searches.
It was found during the investigation that the arrested person had floated five companies - Thrisul Timber Traders, Sree Ashapura Impex, Ambika Timber Depot, Laxmi Narayana Timbers Pvt Ltd and Sree Ashapura Saw Mills - with an intention to commit GST credit fraud.
These units indulged in bill (invoice) trading by receiving invoices without supply of goods.
The arrested person, who was associated with the five timber units in various capacities such as proprietor, partner and director, admitted in his statements before the GST officers that he received invoices without the actual supply of goods (fake invoice) from various units and committed the GST credit fraud.
He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on February 16 who remanded him to judicial custody till March 2.
The release said the total tax evasion worked out to ₹ 7.69 crore, of which ₹ 1.16 crore had been realised.
