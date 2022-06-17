One arrested for hacking mechanic in Coimbatore

The Peelamedu police have arrested one of the four persons who were involved in the hacking of a two-wheeler mechanic at Gandhi Maa Nagar on Wednesday.

The police said that P. Manikandan (25), a resident of Gandhi Maa Nagar, was arrested on Thursday evening and they were on the look out for three of his accomplices.

The men hacked M. Ravikumar (21), who has been working in a two-wheeler workshop at Gandhi Maa Nagar around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Mr. Ravikumar was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after he suffered injuries on forehead, left wrist and left shoulder.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Ravikumar, he has been working at the two-wheeler workshop ‘SJ Bike Point’ belonging to one Sherif for a few years. Prior to joining the workshop, he worked in ‘Friends Auto Carriage’ at Gandhi Maa Nagar where Manikandan alias ‘Workshop’ Mani was also an employee.

His complaint said that four persons, including Manikadan, came to the workshop around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and said that they were looking for Sherif. Mr. Ravikumar gave his mobile to Manikandan after dialing Sherif’s number as the latter was not at the workshop. Manikandan reportedly had a heated argument with Sherif over phone and left the workshop without returning the mobile to Mr. Ravikumar, the police said.

As Mr. Ravikumar asked Manikandan to return his mobile, Manikandan and his accomplices assaulted him with machetes. The assault was recorded in a surveillance camera at the workshop and the visual was widely circulated on social media.

Though shopkeepers rushed to the workshop hearing Mr. Ravikumar’s cries, the four-member group brandished the weapons and threatened them before escaping. The police traced and arrested Manikandan on Thursday evening. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.