GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

One arrested for availing of fake GST input tax credit

Published - June 07, 2024 10:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Coimbatore, have arrested a person on detecting that he had availed of fake input tax credit to the tune of ₹37.2 crore. He had passed on fake input tax credit worth ₹65.42 crore.

A press release from the directorate said the officials conducted searches at the residence and business premises of a person on Wednesday based on intelligence that he was involved in availing of and passing on fake input tax credit. They seized PAN card of 17 persons and Aadhaar card of 20 persons, weigh bridge printer, bank pass book of 21 accounts, cheque book of 41 accounts, seals of 16 firms, mobile phones, SIM cards, and debit cards.

It was found that he issued fake invoices to four companies he owned and operated for supply of bazar scrap to TMT bar manufacturers. These companies availed of and used fake input tax credit worth ₹32.6 crore. Investigations in this case continued, the press release said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / taxes and duties / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.