Onam brings cheer to flower traders

Traders at the Anna Flower Market in Dindigul are a happy lot as demand for flowers in Kerala due to the ensuing Onam festival has increased since the past week.

The market has been sending over 35 tonnes of flowers daily since August 31 to Kerala.

The most sought after flower in the Dindigul flower market is the ‘vadamalli’, known for its bright violet colour.

It is also among the flower widely grown in Nilakottai, Batlagundu and Sempatti areas in the district. Flowers grown in Kodaikanal and Sirumalai hills such as ‘bud rose’, ‘panneer rose’ and ‘chendu malli’ are the other varieties that are high on demand.

The prices have also gone up owing to the Onam festival.

A kilo of ‘vadamalli’ is being sold at ₹60, while ‘chendu malli ‘is being sold at ₹40. The price of rose varieties range up to ₹120.

Farmers and traders have welcomed the festival season with happiness.

“The prices had plummeted to ₹20 a kilo two weeks ago. Roses were sold for ₹40 a kilo and we had a tough time,” said S. Alagarsamy, a farmer from Periyakottai village.

“Last year, floods in Kerala had dampened the Onam spirit and there was a dip in yield here, leading to a slump in business. Both farmers and traders suffered losses. This Onam season has brought in cheers for flower commission agents. Every day, the market gets about 50 tonnes of flowers from various places across the district like Adhikaripatti, Kovilur, Komayanpatti and Pugayilaipatti. Almost 75% of the flowers are being sent for Onam. This will continue till September 10, a day before Thiruvonam festival,” said K. Paramu, a flower trader.