Lessons from Rajasthan; Pichwai workshop by Kalyanmal Sahu

Kalyanmal Sahu describes a normal morning back home in Ajmer. “I help my family with the household chores and drop off my grandchildren at school. After that I sit in my room and do Pichwai art. It usually goes on till mid night.” Pichwai is the backdrop usually to idols of Lord Krishna in temples in Rajasthan. Sixty-three-year-old Kalyanmal is a national award winning artist who was invited here to conduct a five-day workshop at PSG College of Technology.

Kalyanmal has been painting for 45 years and he recounts how necessity made him pick up Pichwai. “I had an art-loving neighbour in my village who collected paintings from around the country and took pains to tell us about them. That was also the time when my family was going through financial difficulties and I needed a job. I learnt Pichwai through trial and error and now my children too practise it,” he says. Like it is with so many traditional craft, the demand for Pichwai and awareness about it is dwindling.“The Government does not provide any support to the artists and most of the younger generation is not interested to take it up. It is a sad reality.”

But Kalyanmal has not lost hope as he says he has been travelling the country for the last 10 years holding workshops and classes. “I hope my students will carry the tradition forward.” He says to keep the art relevant, the Pichwai painting technique is now being used on pendants, wall hangings, book covers and more.

Speaking about how he goes about teaching his students, Kalyanmal says he starts with the basics — creating natural colours that are extracted from soil, leaves and soot. He then teaches students to prepare the cloth before the drawing.“It is difficult for beginners to do the work on cloth. So I teach them do it on a piece of paper before. The brush is made from squirrel fur,” he points out.

Kalyanmal uses gold foil too. “The gold dust is very fine and I hold my breath when I work with it. But the results are worth it,” he smiles. He draws the attention of the participants to the traditional elements of a Pichwai. “The human figures will have lotus petal shaped eyes and traditional Rajasthani garments. The painting will also usually have elements associated with river Yamuna — for example the lotus flowers and mango trees on its bank.”