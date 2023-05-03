ADVERTISEMENT

On May 4, changes in train services between Coimbatore and Mangalore

May 03, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - SALEM 

A press release from Southern Railway said the changes in services to Train Nos. 22610 and 12602 were due to engineering work taking place at the Ullal railway station in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

In view of engineering work taking place at the Ullal railway station, near Mangalore in Karnataka, changes will be made to two train services on May 4.  

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.22610 Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 6 a.m., will be short terminated at Kasaragod railway station.  The train will run from Coimbatore Junction to Kasaragod only, and will not run from Kasaragod to Mangalore Central. 

Train No.12602 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central Mail, scheduled to leave Mangalore Central at 1.55 p.m. on May 4, will be rescheduled to leave late by two hours – at 3.55 p.m., the release added. 

