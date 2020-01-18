Omni buses impounded for collecting excess fares

Cracking down on omni buses charging excess fares, officials from the Transport Department impounded 10 omni buses in various parts of the city.
The vehicles were impounded between January 11 and 14 under the special drive undertaken to identify and penalise omni buses for violations, sources said. The buses were identified in places such as Omni Bus Stand, Mettupalayam Road and Trichy Road.
A total of seven teams are involved in the special drive, which will continue till January 21. K. Umasakthi, Joint Transport Commissioner, Coimbatore Zone will supervise the drive, sources said.
Out of the 10 buses impounded, eight were released after the owners paid the fine amount.
The remaining two are parked at the Regional Transport Office – Coimbatore Central premises.
