Omni buses accused of violating night curfew, fleecing migrant workers

Amid the second COVID-19 wave, private omni buses in Coimbatore have been accused of operating buses for migrant workers in violation of the night curfew and allegedly fleecing the workers, who wish to return to their hometowns in fear of another lockdown.

On Thursday evening, videos of migrant workers boarding buses at the Omni Bus Terminus in Gandhipuram and multiple workers occupying one seat without adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol surfaced on social media platforms.

A member of an omni bus association from Coimbatore, who did not wish to be identified, told The Hindu on Friday private bus operators allegedly operated around 10 buses from the Omni Bus Terminus every night for migrant workers to States such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh shortly after the State government introduced the night curfew.

“They are charging ₹ 5,000 [and] ₹ 6,000 as ticket fares from them,” he alleged. With the omni buses seeing a reduction in patronage following the night curfew, the bus operators allegedly overcharge the migrant workers and operate the buses despite the night curfew, the member alleged.

‘No complaints’

However, officials from the Transport Department refuted these claims and said the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the city had not received any complaints about these so far.

Motor vehicle inspectors from RTO – Central and RTO – North had been monitoring the Gandhipuram locality and would take action in case of any violations, according to the officials.

Some of the omni buses might leave the terminus and reach a particular location outside the city by 10 p.m., park their vehicles for the night and might restart after 4 a.m. when the curfew was lifted, the officials claimed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin said on Friday the Coimbatore City Police would monitor the Omni Bus Terminus and would take action against the buses if any illegal activities were detected.