Omni buses accused of occupying bus stops on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore 

April 11, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Operators of omni buses are accused of making halts at most of the bus stops on the arterial Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city, where works of an elevated corridor is under way, causing traffic snarls and inconvenience to town buses. It was found that several town buses skip bus stops when omni buses are halted to pick up their passengers who make advance bookings. S. Ragul, an employee of a private firm, said that TNSTC buses pass through the middle of the road if the bus stops are already occupied by omni buses. A police officer said that omni buses were not supposed to pick passengers from locations allotted for city and mofussil buses. “Operators were warned multiple times to avoid halting at every bus stop and other locations on Avinashi Road, especially after the road space was reduced due to the construction of the elevated corridor,” the official said. The problem starts from late evening, when omni buses from the city start trips to various destinations. To woo the passengers, operators are allowing them to board their preferred locations which are bus stops meant for town and mofussil buses. Besides halting at bus stops, omni buses are also occupying other places including the stretch between road over bridge at Hope College and the Coimbatore Medical College. Though the traffic police were aware of the issue, they claimed shortage of manpower for regular monitoring of the issue. District Road Safety Committee member K. Kathirmathiyon said that the police and the Road Transport Authority should regularise their pick up locations in the city, to avoid inconvenience to city buses and large number of commuters depending on them. “Two or three pick up locations [other than the boarding point at Gandhipuram omni bus stand] may be allowed on an arterial road for the convenience of users of omni buses,” he said, adding that the issue will be raised at the next meeting of the District Road Safety Committee.