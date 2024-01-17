GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omni bus operators in Coimbatore-Bengaluru sector in wait and watch mode over new train

January 17, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Omni bus owners operating in the Coimbatore-Bengaluru sector have begun to feel the heat following the operation of Vande Bharat express between the two cities.

Omni bus owners operating in the Coimbatore-Bengaluru sector have begun to feel the heat following the operation of Vande Bharat express between the two cities. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Omni bus owners operating in the Coimbatore-Bengaluru sector are understood to be bracing up for the challenges being posed by improvements being made to the train services between the two cities.

There are already indications that the Vande Bharat express that starts at 5 a.m. from Coimbatore and reaches Bengaluru in about six hours time is causing an impact on the bus bookings, though the omni buses are operated mainly during the night hours.

“Though not significant, the impact in the bookings is getting noticeable,” Muthu, a Coimbatore-based omni bus operator, said.

There is not much competition to the omni bus operators from the State Express Transport Corporation. The SETC operates a few buses each in the morning and night hours from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, which are also patronised well.

As against the six-hour duration of Vande Bharat train, the buses take at least two to three additional hours to reach the destination. But, the buses do enjoy the advantage of exercising the flexibility of more number of pick-up and drop off points.

Regular travellers to Bengaluru opine that it is early to judge reduction in patronage for omni buses due to the operation of Vande Bharat, citing the overwhelming demand for omni buses bound for Chennai despite the operation of quite a few overnight train services.

Nevertheless, the omni bus operators keep their fingers crossed. At present, according to them, there are 80 to 90 omni buses being operated every day from Coimbatore to Bengaluru during the night hours. This is inclusive of nearly 15 buses originating from Kerala and passing through Coimbatore.

There is little the omni bus operators are able to do to derive the advantage of competitive fare rates. “We follow a dynamic pricing model. Fare in an air-conditioned sleeper coach bus range between ₹500 and ₹800 on week-days, and up to ₹1,300 to ₹1,400 during weekends,” said Mr. Muthu.

The operators are in a ‘wait and watch’ mode since the main challenge in sustaining operations profitably will arise only in the event of there being a night train service from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.