Omicron: isolation ward kept ready at CMCH

It has been readied following confirmed cases in Karnataka

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has set up an isolation ward to treat persons who test positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The isolation facility has been readied in view of two cases of the new variant that were confirmed in Karnataka.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who inspected the arrangements for screening of passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday, said that those who test positive for the new variant will be treated in isolation at the new ward.

Passengers, who have symptoms of the infection of the new variant, will be directly shifted from the airport to the isolation ward, he said. Similar facilities have been readied in government hospitals close to the other three international airports in the State.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that ‘scratchy throat’ and tiredness were the main symptoms of the infection of the new variant.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the public should strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing of mask, physical distancing in public places and avoiding gatherings in view of the emergence of the new variant.

“Cooperation of the public is the most important factor in preventing the spread of any variant,” he said.

According to CMCH Dean A. Nirmala, the isolation ward has 15 beds and facilities required for advanced care.