Omicron: Health Dept. starts random screening of swab samples of international passengers

02 December 2021 00:09 IST

The Health Department on Wednesday lifted swab samples of passengers who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport by Air Arabia flight from Sharjah – the only international service the airport has at present.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said that swab samples from 2% of the total passengers were collected for tests on Monday. He said that the flight did not have passengers from any of the 'at-risk' countries. The Air Arabia flight arrived at 3.25 a.m. and it left for Sharjah at 4.15 a.m.

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital are among the 12 hospitals close to the airport in the State that have been provided Thermo TaqPath RT-PCR kits to screen swab samples to check whether one of the three target genes namely 'S gene' is detected.

If the ‘S’ gene is not detected, which is called ‘S’ gene dropout or ‘S’ gene target failure according to the WHO, such samples will be sent to the State Public Health Laboratory, Teynampet, for genome sequencing for confirmation, said CMCH Dean A. Nirmala.