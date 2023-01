January 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

K. Daulat Basha has been appointed as the ombudsman for the redressal of grievances under the MNREGS for Dharmapuri. The appointment of an ombudsman has been made in compliance with the Section 27 of the MNREGS Act, according to the administration. Mr. Daulat Basha may be reached for lodging of grievances and complaints of irregularities in the implementation of the Scheme by all stakeholders. He can be contacted on 89258 11305; or via email on ombudsmandharmapuri@gmail.com