Ombudsman appointed for redress of grievances related to MGNREGS

January 08, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

K.S.M.T. Asmathullah has been appointed as the ombudsman for the redressal of grievances under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for Krishnagiri. The appointment of an ombudsman has been made in compliance with Section 27 of the MGNREGS Act, according to the administration.

Mr. Asmathullah may be reached for lodging of grievances and complaints of irregularities in the implementation of the scheme by stakeholders.

Mr. ASmathullah may be reached on phone on 89258 11314; or via email on ombudsmankri@gmail.com

