Omalur-Mecheri SH widening work likely to be completed by March 2023

January 21, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The much-needed Omalur-Mecheri State Highway (SH-222) widening project, which has been under way for the past 18 months, is nearing completion, with only 10% of the work remaining to be completed by March 2023.

The 14.6-km. Omalur-Mecheri stretch connects Mettur and Pennagaram from Salem. As hundreds of industries function in Mettur, heavy vehicles use the stretch. For every 15 minutes, government or private buses are operated towards Mettur or Mecheri from Salem. But as this State highway is a two-way road, accidents occurred regularly, especially at night.

Taking into consideration regular accidents occurring on the stretch, the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project (TNRSP-II), planned to be improve from its existing two-lane to a four-lane. The roads at Pachinampatti, Thindamangalam, Thandavarayapuram, Pallikadai, Panjukalipatti, Chinthamaniyur, Olaipatti, Kamaneri, and Sathapadi were widened under this project at a cost of ₹144 crore and the work started in June 2021.

A total of 1,300 trees were felled on both sides of the stretch. Now that the road widening works have been completed, minor works like erecting sign boards and painting are under way.

R. Vaithiyanathan of Mecheri said earlier that we need 30 to 40 minutes to pass this stretch by bike during peak hours. But now we are able to reach Omalur from Mecheri in 15 minutes.

According to Highway Department officials, 90% of the work has been completed, and the remaining 10% will be completed by March 2023.