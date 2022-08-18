Olympic Gold Quest first of its kind initiative in the country, says Minister

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Siva.V. Meyyanathan presenting a certificate to a winner at the State-level athletics meet held in Krishnagiri on Thursday . | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Olympic Gold Quest announced by the Chief Minister is the first of its kind initiative envisioned to identify sporting talent and train them to international standards, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Siva V Meyyanathan here in Krishnagiri. He was interacting with the media on the sidelines of the inaugural of a State-level athletics meet organised jointly by the Krishnagiri District Athletics Association and the State Athletics Association.

The Minister said that the best among the final winners would be guided for the Olympic Gold Quest project and be trained to international standards.

“In the first phase, ₹.25 crore has been allocated for the Olympic Gold Quest project that will specifically identify talent between 9 years and 12 years, catch them young and train ,” the Minister said.

Speaking of Tamil Nadu hosting the International Women’s Tennis in Chennai next month, Mr. Meyyanathan said the event scheduled to start from September 12 in Nungambakkam would be one of the many events planned in the future by the Chief Minister.

According to the Minister, the government was dedicated to encouraging sporting talents that during its previous tenure between 2006-11, playgrounds were set up in all 12,524 panchayats and maintained under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam. However, those were put in the backburner during the last decade, Mr. Meyyanathan said.

“There are demands made for Hosur Corporation Stadium and Krishnagiri Sports Complex. The demands will be taken to the Chief Minister and addressed.”