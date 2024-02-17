Olirum Erodu Foundation to take over maintenance of children’s traffic park

February 17, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode Corporation has handed over the maintenance of the Children’s Traffic Park at Molagoundampalayam on Karur Bypass Road to Olirum Erodu Foundation for an unspecified period.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the park was established at a cost of ₹ 75 lakhs in Ward 60 to create awareness on traffic rules and safety on roads among children and the public. The park is equipped with traffic signs, LED projectors, a traffic simulator, a watch tower, a mini amphitheatre and a hall to conduct awareness classes for children. Awareness messages like “don’t use mobile phones while driving”, and “wear helmets” are painted on the walls and demonstrations are given to school children during their visit to the park.

Although the park was inaugurated on August 12, 2020, it remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was finally opened in 2022 and has since been used by local residents for leisurely walks. Currently, the maintenance of the park is being handled by the civic body and entry is free. In an effort to reduce expenses, the corporation has decided to outsource the maintenance to a private company. The foundation involved in conserving water bodies and maintaining parks has expressed interest in taking over the maintenance of the park.

A senior corporation official said the foundation will have to maintain the park at its own cost according to guidelines framed by the civic body. “The order is ready and the park would be handed over to the foundation in a few days,” said the official who added that the contract could be cancelled at any time, if the civic body wishes.

