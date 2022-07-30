Olirum Erodu Foundation begin works to create new lake in Erode district

Staff Reporter July 30, 2022 17:44 IST

The lake is being created under the ‘Oorukku Oru Kulam scheme’ at ₹ 15 lakh

Under the ‘Oorukku Oru Kulam’ scheme, the Olirum Erodu Foundation (OEF) has begun works to create a new lake at Ganapathipalayam at ₹15 lakh here. DIstrict Collector H. Krishnanunni inaugurated the works of the water body, named Kampatheeswarar lake, in the presence of L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project (DRDA) here recently. OEF members said that they had so far restored 47 water bodies— including ponds, lakes, tanks — and had constructed check dams. “The water body at Punjai Kalamangalam ‘A’ Village along the Karur Bypass Road is spread across 22.73 acre. The existing lake is spread across 14 acre and it was desilted by the Foundation in 2018”, they said. The members said that a veterinary clinic that was functioning on the lake bed was demolished to establish a new lake on seven acres. Modakkurichi Panchayat Union president S. Ganapathi, Punjai Kalamangalam Panchayat president P. Thilagavathi, OEF president M. Chinnasamy, Water Management Committee president T. Shanmugam, secretary S. Ganesan and others were present.



