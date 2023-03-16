Old weapon-wielding videos resurface, pregnant woman held

March 16, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday arrested a young woman, who they claimed was an accused in a narcotics case, after old videos of her holding knife and machete resurfaced on Instagram. Police said the arrest was made in the wake of the recent attacks stemming from gang rivalry in the city.

B. Vinothini, 23, from Virudhunagar district, who had been residing at Nehru Nagar in Coimbatore, was arrested from Sangagiri in Salem on Wednesday. Married to Hari Kumar of Coimbatore, Vinothini is pregnant.

The Peelamedu police had allegedly arrested Vinothini and her friend M. Suryaprakash, 23, of Nehru Nagar on the charge of possessing 2.25 kg of ganja in June 2021. The police said Vinothini had failed to appear before the court in connection with the narcotics case and a warrant was issued against her.

Videos posted by Vinothini on Instagram two years ago resurfaced after two murders were reported in Coimbatore last month. Vinothini was also said to be an active contributor to an Instagram page which had followers from one gang. The police tightened surveillance of the followers of such groups and found that Vinothini was absconding.

Recently, the Ramanathapuram police in Coimbatore registered a case against Vinothini under the Arms Act for her videos. After the police launched searches for Vinothini, she posted a video message stating that the Instagram videos were two years old. She claimed that she was not involved in any illegal activities and had been living peacefully. An officer said Vinothini was arrested in the narcotics case. An arrest in the Arms Act case was not made yet.