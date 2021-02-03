Old locomotive engine installed at Erode Railway Junction

An old locomotive engine was mounted on a pedestal constructed at the entrance of the Erode Railway Junction here on Tuesday.

Before the introduction of the electric locomotives, the diesel powered locomotives were widely used both for the passenger and goods trains.

Withdrawn from service

However, after the wider usage of electric locomotives, most of the diesel locomotives were withdrawn from services, while it is still being used for shunting and transporting empty rakes.

The engine displayed at the entrance of the junction was used on metre gauge and after the metre gauge was converted into broad gauge, the service of the engine was withdrawn.

Vintage steam locomotives were installed at the Salem Railway Divisional Office in Salem and also at the Coimbatore Railway Junction.

Sources said the General Manager of Southern Railway was expected to inaugurate the display during his inspection on Wednesday.