Old buses will be replaced with new buses in eight months, says Minister Sivasankar

March 03, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Namakkal

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Sunday said that old buses that have completed 15 years of service will be replaced with new buses in the next eight months.

He inaugurated a new building for the Namakkal South Regional Transport Office (RTO), constructed at a cost of ₹4.17 crore in Siluvampatti, and flagged off buses on new routes, including Rasipuram to Andalur Gate via Singalanandapuram, Pachal, and Nathamedu; Rasipuram to Coimbatore via Kakapalayam, Vennandur, and Attaiyampatti; Namakkal to Mayiladuthurai via Salem and Villupuram; and Mohanur to Chennai.

Mr. Sivasankar said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocated funds to procure 2,000 new buses and in the first phase, 250 buses have started operation. The Chief Minister flagged off the operation of 100 buses in Chennai recently. Simultaneously, with the financial assistance of the German bank, 2,200 buses will be procured. In the next eight months, all the old buses (completed 15 years) will be replaced with new buses.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was the first State with the most road accidents in the country, the Minister said the numbers were reduced compared to the past but should be brought down further. People aged 25 to 37 were mostly killed in accidents due to high speed, not wearing helmets, and not wearing seatbelts.

To encourage government bus drivers, gold coins were given to those who drive the buses without accidents for 25 years and silver coins for 10 years without accidents. The amount provided under the Innuyir Kappom scheme was increased to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh, the Minister added.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector S. Uma, MPs KRN. Rajeshkumar, and AKP. Chinraj, MLAs K. Ponnusamy, and P. Ramalingam, and officials participated.

