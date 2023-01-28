HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Offline training for District Collectors on Transgender Persons Act and job mela on cards: NISD Director Giriraj

January 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa
NISD Director R. Giriraj (second left) along with Collector G.S. Sameeran releasing the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ awareness sticker at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday.

NISD Director R. Giriraj (second left) along with Collector G.S. Sameeran releasing the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ awareness sticker at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To ensure that our society is trans-inclusive, the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) is planning to provide offline training to District Collectors on the modules and responsibilities under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act (TG Act) and order for the same will be expected in the upcoming financial year, said NISD Director R. Giriraj in Coimbatore on Saturday.

During his visit, he released the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ awareness sticker at the Collectorate on Friday.

Mr. Giriraj told The Hindu “On December 28, 2022, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar suggested that to raise awareness on TG Act at the grass-roots level, District Collectors can be notified on the modules and their role and responsibilities in offline mode by inviting them to the NISD. The order for this will be issued in the upcoming financial year.”

Job mela

 “Under Garima Greh, 13 centres for sheltering transpersons, providing skill development training, and medical services have been set up across the country as a pilot project. Post skill development, we must also look into their employment and reemployment.” A job mela is planned by the NISD along with major universities, colleges and educational institutes, and after deciding on the stakeholders, feasibility and technical details, this will be implemented soon, he added.

“Further, to set an example, we have employed qualified transpersons in posts and uneducated persons as cleanliness workers at the centre here. There is also a Trans-Canteen in New Delhi run by transgender persons. Similarly, transpersons must be appointed to posts of power so the community people can find the government and local bodies approachable. We have requested the Coimbatore Collector to do the same in the Collectorate so it can be cited at the national level. We are considering mentioning Collector G.S Sameeran’s housing initiative for the transpersons in Kinathukadavu with the Centre as an example towards extending support,” he said.

On inclusion of the members from the LGBTQIA+ in the institute’s schemes, he said the NISD would include the community after direction from the Union Ministry.

Related Topics

LGBT / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.