Offline training for District Collectors on Transgender Persons Act and job mela on cards: NISD Director Giriraj

January 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To ensure that our society is trans-inclusive, the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) is planning to provide offline training to District Collectors on the modules and responsibilities under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act (TG Act) and order for the same will be expected in the upcoming financial year, said NISD Director R. Giriraj in Coimbatore on Saturday.

During his visit, he released the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ awareness sticker at the Collectorate on Friday.

Mr. Giriraj told The Hindu “On December 28, 2022, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar suggested that to raise awareness on TG Act at the grass-roots level, District Collectors can be notified on the modules and their role and responsibilities in offline mode by inviting them to the NISD. The order for this will be issued in the upcoming financial year.”

Job mela

“Under Garima Greh, 13 centres for sheltering transpersons, providing skill development training, and medical services have been set up across the country as a pilot project. Post skill development, we must also look into their employment and reemployment.” A job mela is planned by the NISD along with major universities, colleges and educational institutes, and after deciding on the stakeholders, feasibility and technical details, this will be implemented soon, he added.

“Further, to set an example, we have employed qualified transpersons in posts and uneducated persons as cleanliness workers at the centre here. There is also a Trans-Canteen in New Delhi run by transgender persons. Similarly, transpersons must be appointed to posts of power so the community people can find the government and local bodies approachable. We have requested the Coimbatore Collector to do the same in the Collectorate so it can be cited at the national level. We are considering mentioning Collector G.S Sameeran’s housing initiative for the transpersons in Kinathukadavu with the Centre as an example towards extending support,” he said.

On inclusion of the members from the LGBTQIA+ in the institute’s schemes, he said the NISD would include the community after direction from the Union Ministry.