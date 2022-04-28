Offline classes resume for free civil services coaching

Kanagaraj Free IAS Coaching Centre has resumed offline classes coaching students for Union Public Service Commission and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examination. A communique from P. Kanagaraj, Associate Professor, Political Science, Govt. Arts College, said the offline classes resumed a few days ago.

At present, 170 students were studying offline and over 800 students online.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, who paricipated in the event, spoke about the tough competition prevailing for clearing the examination and shared preparation tips. Keeping oneself thorough with the day-to-day developments and reading reviews of recent developments was necessary, he told the students.

Mr. Kanagaraj spoke about the need for an integrated approach to clear the examination, the communique added. The classes are held at higher studies centre on Dr. Nanjappa Road.