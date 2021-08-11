Offline Aadhaar enrolment for school students

In the absence of internet connectivity at Gundri Panchayat in Kadambur hills, enrolment of Aadhaar for school children is carried out offline and the details are uploaded later where connectivity is available.

Aadhaar card is mandatory for students of government-run schools in the State and officials were stressing for Aadhaar enrolment of students across the district. Since biometric data inputs such as fingerprint and iris need to be uploaded online, enrolment is a major challenge in hill areas of Talavadi, Bargur and Kadambur where many habitations lack internet connectivity.

There are 15 habitations in Gundri that has a population of over 6,200. But Aadhaar enrolment is a challenge for them as they have to visit either Kadambur or Sathyamangalam for enrolment. Children who will be admitted to the school in this academic year need an Aadhaar card and hence special camps were organised at Gundri from August 5.

Biometric data were captured and stored in the laptop and the staff travel two km on forest road and reach a spot where minimum mobile connectivity is available. Data was uploaded on the website and the children were given the acknowledge card. Staff members involved in the process said that collected data should be uploaded within two days after which details cannot be uploaded. They said that they travel to Sathyamangalam, located about 35 km from Gundri, and upload the biometric data inputs.

Villagers said that they have to reach Sathyamangalam for enrolment and are happy that offline enrolment is done for their children.