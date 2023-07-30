Officials will conduct regular inspections at cracker godowns and shops, says T.N. Minister

July 30, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

A day after nine persons were killed and 11 others seriously injured in an explosion at a cracker godown in Krishangiri, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani said officials will conduct regular inspections at cracker godowns and shops to ensure adherence to safety measures and rules.

Steps would be taken to avert such accidents in future, he told journalists. A meeting would be held with the owners of cracker shops in the district. The Chief Minister had instructed the Minister to monitor the situation. “Not only in Krishnagiri, but across the State, cracker shops and godowns are functioning in town areas. Instructions were given to officials to conduct inspections at cracker godowns and shops regularly and to ensure the safety measures are followed,” he said.

The Minister met the injured at the Krishnagiri Government Hospital and distributed solatium of ₹1 lakh to each as per the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Sakkarapani said under the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, a solatium of ₹3 lakh was distributed to the family of the deceased on Saturday. On Sunday, ₹1 lakh was provided to the severely injured, and for two persons who sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, ₹50,000 each would be given. Forensic experts confirmed the incident took place due to a cylinder explosion, he said.

