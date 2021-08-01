Officials visit tribal settlements after complaints regarding rice quality

Tiruppur

01 August 2021 00:08 IST

A day after residents of two tribal settlements within Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) near Udumalpet staged a demonstration alleging poor quality of PDS rice, officials from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) visited the settlements and assured them that a portion of the supplied rice will be replaced at the earliest.

Official sources told The Hindu on Saturday that TNCSC’s Regional Manager (Tiruppur) S.K. Gunasekaran along with officials visited the part-time ration shop at Mavadappu settlement on Friday to check the quality of rice. Following the inspection, around 60 rice bags were identified for replacement.

On Thursday, over 100 residents from Mavadappu and Kattupatti tribal settlements participated in the demonstration alleging that the quality of the monthly PDS rice was poor and that the supply of rice was delayed to the end of the month.

The sources said that nearly six tonnes of rice that was supplied to the tribal settlements on Thursday was the Boiled Rice – Grade A variety provided by the Food Corporation of India. The residents’ complaint was that the rice bulged after cooking, which they were not used to and did not prefer for consumption. The delay in supply of rice occurred due to rain as the vehicle must travel around 80 km from the TNCSC godown to reach the settlements, which will be rectified in August, according to the sources.

G. Chinnappan, a resident of Kattupatti tribal settlement, said on Saturday that the residents have withdrawn their plan to stage a demonstration as the issue has been redressed. He also urged District Collector S. Vineeth to inspect the settlements for redressing grievances related to drinking water supply, road connectivity and electricity.