Officials visit brick kilns, excavated areas in Thadagam valley

Officials from various departments visiting a place excavated for red earth at 24 Veerapandi village on Saturday.

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 00:09 IST

Officials from various departments on Saturday visited brick kilns and places mined for red earth in Thadagam valley.

A senior official, who was part of the team, said the places were visited as part of submitting a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, Chennai. The NGT, which recently took suo motu cognizance of the red earth mining in Thadagam valley, had appointed a joint committee to inspect the areas and assess the environment degradation caused in the valley.

District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Coimbatore north District Revenue Officer G. Ravichandran, Regional Joint Director of Geology and Mining P. Saravanan, an Executive Engineer from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and an official from the Public Works Department were among the officials who visited the places.

“The team visited some of the areas on Saturday. Other areas will be inspected in the coming days. A report will be prepared based on the findings of the visit which will be submitted before the NGT,” said an official.

At present, all the brick kilns in five village panchayats in Thadagam valley are remaining shut after the district administration initiated proceedings for their closure based on an order issued by the Madras High Court in April this year.

According to the district administration, 186 brick kilns/chambers situated in Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Veerapandi, Pannimadai and Somaiyampalayam village panchayats in the valley had not obtained proper licences for operation.