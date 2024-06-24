Officials turning a blind eye to spurious liquor will face action: Krishnagiri Collector

Officials turning a blind eye to spurious liquor sales in their jurisdictions will face action, and a crackdown on spurious liquor and drugs must involve interdepartmental coordination between the police, and revenue departments, underlined Collector K. M. Sarayu at a consultative meeting here at the Collectorate.

Coming on the heels of the Kallakurichi hooch incident that claimed the lives of over 58 people, the meeting held with the participation of the Excise, Revenue and Police Departments, witnessed the Collector taking stock of preventive crackdowns on spurious liquor and the coordination in place for the same.

The police department was mandated to hold consistent raids and crackdowns on brewing and sale of illicit liquor across villages. Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) are duty bound to inform the police of any such incidents, the Collector said.

Public may alert the authorities on sale of spurious liquor on 24-hour toll-free number 10581 or on WhatsApp on 6374000754.

Schools and colleges were also advised to spread awareness on the hazards of liquor consumption and drug use.