Officials told to take early decision on pending files

Coimbatore

04 August 2021 00:09 IST

Revenue Department officials in Coimbatore should take an early decision on pending files related to name transfer on title deeds, encroachment removal, land use conversion, land lease and other issues, Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary Kumar Jayant said at a meeting he held at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Tuesday.

A release issued by the administration said the Secretary also asked the officials to clear at the earliest the petitions submitted under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar scheme, after due field inspection. Mr. Jayant also directed the officials to ensure that only eligible persons received benefits under various government schemes such as old age pension, differently abled assistance, widow assistance, etc., the release said.

