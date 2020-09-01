Officials told to focus on contact tracing

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani on Tuesday directed the officials to focus on contact tracing in the urban areas of Coimbatore, by constituting an assistant engineer-level team.
The team should trace people who are in contact with COVID-19 positive persons and isolate them at the earliest.
Mr. Velumani reviewed the COVID-19 management works in the district at a meeting held at his office on Tuesday.
According to Mr. Velumani, Coimbatore district was witnessing a good recovery rate and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 remained low. He said the district had 6,120 beds in Government, private hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) to treat COVID-19 positive persons. At the CCC in Codissia Trade Fair Complex, 428 patients were given Siddha treatment.
Labs advised
District Collector Rajamani held a separate meeting with representatives of private laboratories and principals of nursing colleges in the district on Tuesday. He directed the laboratories to avoid delays in releasing COVID-19 test results. They were told to charge the tests as prescribed by the Government and the results should be informed to the person concerned within 12 hours. Also, they need to ensure that those tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalised.
Mr. Rajamani told principals of nursing colleges that they should come forward to support in COVID-19 management through nurses or trainee doctors who are ready to volunteer. The district administration will take care of their food, accommodation and personal protective equipment, he said.
