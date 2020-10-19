Coimbatore

Officials told to expedite works taken up under PMGSY scheme in Namakkal

District Collector K. Megraj (second left) inspecting road works in Namakkal.  

District Collector K. Megraj inspected the works taken up under the Pradhan Manthri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMSGY) at Paramathi Vellur and Kabilarmalai Panchayat Unions here on Saturday.

He inspected the construction of a 3.42-km stretch from Paramathi Velur panchayat union to Nallur at ₹2.28 crore; 2.08-km stretch from Nallur Kabilarmalai Road to Paramathi at ₹ 90.1 lakh; 2.1-km stretch from K.P.J.V. Road to Selapampalayam at ₹ 1.14 crore, and 2.38-km stretch between Kapilarmalai and Supayampalayam at ₹83.40 lakh.

The Collector advised the officials to expedite the works and finish it before deadline.

