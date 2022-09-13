Officials told to expedite dengue prevention measures in Erode

Currently, there are only 245 DBCs in all the panchayats who are inadequate to expedite the works. An additional 787 DBCs are to be appointed

Erode district Collector H. Krishnanunni chairs a meeting on the steps to be taken for prevention of dengue outbreak, at Erode on September 12, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the South-West Monsoon likely to end by September and North-East Monsoon expected to begin in October, the district administration has asked officials of departments concerned to take all precautionary measures and expedite dengue prevention measures.

On Monday, Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting on the steps that need to be taken to prevent the outbreak of dengue in the district. Officials in panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities, corporation, anganwadi centres, district education office, and collegiate education were given responsibilities to take measures to check fever and dengue.

There are 3,09,641 households in panchayats and a Dengue breeding checker (DBC) should inspect 50 households every day and check the breeding source for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that spread dengue fever.

Currently, there are only 245 DBCs in all the panchayats who are inadequate to expedite the works. Hence, 787 additional DBCs will be appointed, the Collector said. Also, overhead tanks and sumps should be cleaned and chlorinated and fogging should be carried out in areas if dengue cases were reported.

Mr. Krishnanunni asked officials to expedite fogging in all the areas and ensure that water does not stagnate in and around houses. Chlorinated water should be supplied to households and children with fever, cough or with other symptoms in anganwadi centres should immediately be taken to the nearest government primary health centres, he added.

Members of women self-help groups should also advise people in their area to visit hospitals if they are suffering from fever. “They should also create awareness among the people to ensure water does not stagnate in houses or streets,” he added.

The Collector said that health ambassadors should be appointed in colleges to create awareness among students and the public on maintaining sanitation.