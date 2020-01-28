Coimbatore

Officials told to complete work within stipulated time

Commissioner of Municipal Administration K.Bhaskaran reviewing the progress of works at Mettur on Monday.   | Photo Credit: DIPR

Commissioner of Municipal Administration inspects development works

Commissioner of Municipal Administration K.Bhaskaran on Monday inspected the development works carried out by the Salem Corporation and reviewed their progress.

Mr.Bhaskaran along with Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh reviewed the progress of construction works being carried out under Smart Cities Mission. He reviewed the works of double-decker bus stand constructed at the site of old bus stand, construction of multi-purpose hall near Hasthampatti and the construction of sewage treatment plant and Erumapalayam biopark.

Mr.Bhaskaran advised officials to complete works within stipulated time.

Mr.Bhaskaran also inspected the Mettur dedicated water supply scheme for Corporation areas in Thotilpatti and reviewed the functioning of water treatment plant here.

According to the officials, the Salem Corporation draws 124 MLD of water per day from Mettur which is distributed to 1.17 lakh water connections.

The Municipal Administration Commissioner also inspected the progress of works under various combined water supply schemes.

Chief City Engineer A.Ashokan and other senior officials were present during the inspections.

