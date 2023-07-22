Officials to seize handloom reserved products made on powerlooms

July 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, and Khadi has formed flying squad in Coimbatore to check production or sale of products that are reserved for production in handlooms, but are made in powerlooms.

An official press release said the squad would conduct raids in retail outlets and powerloom units and seize products that are reserved for handloom production, but were made in powerlooms. The Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act 1985 specifies 11 products, including lungi, towel, and angavastram to be made only in handlooms. There are reports that several such products are made at lower cost on powerlooms in other States and sold here.

This leads to loss of jobs and revenue for handloom weavers leading to protests by the weavers. Hence, action will be taken against those selling these products made on powerlooms.

Officials of the Department said there were reports of shortage and high price of raw materials, both silk and cotton. Hence, prices of products made using these materials have shot up. In order to capture the market, these products were made at lower cost on powerlooms and sold in the local markets.

The private handloom weavers are protesting in handloom clusters as they are not getting jobs because of raw material scarcity and slowdown in market. They are seeking action against those selling handloom reserved products on powerlooms. These weavers should join the nearby co-operative societies to get regular jobs. The squad will seize such products, test them, and if found manufactured on powerlooms, action will be taken on the producers or sellers, they said.

