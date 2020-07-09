Officials to inspect industries

District Collector K. Rajamani has directed officials from the labour welfare, industrial safety, and revenue departments and local bodies to inspect factories and ensure that COVID-19 precautions are followed.

A release from the Collector said that since north Indian workers and labourers from other districts were returning from their home towns, they should be tested for COVID-19. If the precautions were not taken, and if there was a spread of the disease among workers, the respective industries would not be permitted to operate.

Industries in Pollachi, Sulur, Sarkar Samakulam, Kurichi and Malumichampatti were bringing workers back, many of whom were from other States. It was reported that employees with symptoms were not tested for COVID-19. This had also created fear among the public in these areas. “This is not good for the industries and the district,” the Collector said.