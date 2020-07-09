Officials to inspect industries

District Collector K. Rajamani has directed officials from the labour welfare, industrial safety, and revenue departments and local bodies to inspect factories and ensure that COVID-19 precautions are followed.
A release from the Collector said that since north Indian workers and labourers from other districts were returning from their home towns, they should be tested for COVID-19. If the precautions were not taken, and if there was a spread of the disease among workers, the respective industries would not be permitted to operate.
Industries in Pollachi, Sulur, Sarkar Samakulam, Kurichi and Malumichampatti were bringing workers back, many of whom were from other States. It was reported that employees with symptoms were not tested for COVID-19. This had also created fear among the public in these areas. “This is not good for the industries and the district,” the Collector said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath